 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hanwha Defense loses out on $2.5b anti-air systems export

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 18, 2020 - 17:58       Updated : Sept 18, 2020 - 17:58
The Hybrid Biho anti-air defense system, developed by Hanwha Defense (Hanwha Defense)
The Hybrid Biho anti-air defense system, developed by Hanwha Defense (Hanwha Defense)


Hanwha Defense’s seven-year-long efforts to export its anti-air systems to India went up in smoke after the country decided to make the systems on its own to give a boost to the domestic industry, according to local media reports.

In a recent meeting chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the Indian Defense Ministry scrapped two arms import contracts that were in the final stages, including a $2.5 billion program to procure anti-air systems from South Korea. The tender for the program was floated in 2013 and the competition was primarily between Korea and Russia.

In October 2018, the Indian military selected Hanwha’s Hybrid Biho as the sole candidate because it was the only one among those under consideration to pass a performance test. Hybrid Biho is mounted with land-based short-range surface-to-air missiles developed by LIG Nex1, another Korean defense company.

Both companies said they had not received notification from India of any such decision.

“There hasn’t been an official notification from the Indian government. Considering that Hybrid Biho is the only system to have satisfied the Indian military’s requirements and that discussions have been made between defense ministers from the two countries, we are waiting for the results,” an industry source said.

Despite the selection of Hybrid Biho, the program had been stalled due to Russia protesting its disqualification and asking for another chance.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com) 
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114