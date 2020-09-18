BMW Motorrad’s new R 18 launched in Korea







BMW Motorrad’s new R 18 (BMW)





BMW Motorrad, the German motorcycle brand, said Friday that it has officially launched its latest model, the new R 18, in South Korea.



The new motorcycle, featuring a classic design and the latest technology, was unveiled at BMW’s Hockenheim Motorrad exhibition hall in Bundang, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.



BMW said the new R 18 borrows both technologically and visually from famous models such as the BMW R 5 -- a popular model launched in 1936 -- shifting the focus back onto the essentials, which are purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine.



The 1,802-cc two-cylinder boxer engine delivers a maximum torque of 16.11 kilogram-meters at 3,000 rpm. At 4,750 rpm, the engine delivers 91 horsepower, the company said.



Two models will be available here, the new R 18 Premium and the new R 18 First Edition. Prices start at 31 million won ($26,682) for the Premium and 33.7 million won for the First Edition.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



