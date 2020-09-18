 Back To Top
Business

Samsung globally launches Galaxy Z Fold 2

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 18, 2020 - 17:20       Updated : Sept 18, 2020 - 17:20
Consumers looking at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone at Samsung Experience Store in ViVo City shopping mall in Singapore. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics announced Friday that the company has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in overseas markets.

The company’s new foldable smartphone will be available in around 40 nations, including the US, Singapore, Thailand, England and France.

The official launch date in the South Korean market has been delayed to Sept. 23 due to a large number of preorders, which currently stands at 80,000, the company said.

Samsung Electronics said it plans to launch the new booklike folding smartphone in 80 nations by October. In contrast, predecessor model Galaxy Fold was available in only about half as many nations in 2019.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s third foldable smartphone, featuring a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded and a 6.2-inch cover display. The latest model was officially introduced Sept. 1 at an online event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a price tag of almost 2.4 million won ($2,040) in Korea.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
