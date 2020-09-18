 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Seoul city to file 4.6b won compensation suit against pastor

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 18, 2020 - 11:24       Updated : Sept 18, 2020 - 11:27
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Seoul city government said Friday it plans to file a 4.6 billion-won ($3.9 million) compensation suit against a pastor blamed for worsening the new coronavirus outbreak here by holding mass rallies in central Seoul.

Despite warnings against holding mass rallies, Jun Kwang-hoon, who pastors Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, is suspected of leading anti-government protests in central Seoul in mid-August that thousands of people attended.

"Even limiting the damages to cases reported within Seoul, the (damages) inflicted upon the city government, transportation agency, ward offices, the country and the health insurance institution are estimated at 13.1 billion won," the city government said in a press release.

The city claimed that Jun not only disrupted efforts to trace cases but submitted false documents on church members, leading to a resurgence of virus cases in the greater Seoul area.

The city said it plans to submit relevant documents for the suit to the Seoul Central District Court at 4 p.m. (Yonhap)
