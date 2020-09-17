‘NK likely to mark Oct. 10 anniversary with something big’

North Korea will likely celebrate its anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party on Oct. 10 with “something big” potentially showcasing missiles at a military parade amid the stalled nuclear talks with the US, Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Wednesday.
“The North Koreans are going to come out potentially with scores of solid propellants, medium range missiles, maybe Pukguksong-2s,” he told a teleconference hosted by the Korea Society.
“(North Korea) will parade those down at Kim Il-sung Square in a way they’ve never done before.”
Panda based his projection on the fact that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed in December a year earlier he would unveil new “strategic weapons” and that new missiles were usually displayed at the annual parade before their test flight.
North Korea tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong-15, in 2017, after showing it at a parade two years prior.
Panda also pointed to satellite images from 38 North, a website monitoring North Korea, that showed “unprecedented” activity seen there making preparations for the October anniversary.
“There are several temporary shelters that could host very large missile launchers and a lot of them,” Panda said, adding the communist regime could use the anniversary this year to highlight progress in its weapon stockpiles, in addition to their technologies.
The website on North Korea released Tuesday a report written by a longtime North Korean watcher that discussed North Koreans troops continuing to exercise in formations and new storage structures built in Mirim Airfield adjacent to Kim Il-sung Square where the parade is held.
The structures were seen to have been recently erected and were large enough to house the ICBM Hwasong-15, according to the report that added, however, satellite images were not enough to ascertain what was exactly in there.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)