S. Korea ready to hold reunion of separated families with N. Korea at any time

(Yonhap)



South Korea is ready to hold reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War at anytime if there is an agreement with North Korea, a unification ministry official said Thursday.



On Wednesday, Unification Minister Lee In-young told reporters during his trip to Panmunjom that he hopes to hold a "small-scale" reunion of war-torn families at the truce village as soon as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic ease.



"We are fully prepared to hold a reunion of separated families at anytime if an agreement is reached between the South and the North," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.



The official also said the ministry is ready to hold reunions by video links as well.



The two Koreas last held face-to-face reunions of war-torn families in August 2018 at the Mount Kumgang resort on the North's east coast.



South Korea has sought to hold video reunions ever since and secured relevant sanctions exemptions on equipment to be sent to the North last year, but no progress has been made amid strained inter-Korean relations. (Yonhap)