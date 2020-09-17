 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea's carbon dioxide level rose above global average in 2019: report

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 17, 2020 - 13:38       Updated : Sept 17, 2020 - 13:38
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)

South Korea's carbon dioxide concentration rate exceeded the global average last year, a report showed Thursday, raising concerns over climate change.

The annual carbon dioxide concentration rate in South Korea averaged 417.9 parts per million (ppm) last year, compared with the global average of 409.8 ppm, according to the report by the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences. The global average came from figures analyzed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States.

The figure, which was measured at Anmyeon Island off the west coast in South Chungcheong Province, was also higher than 415.2 ppm measured in 2018.

The report also showed that the figure increased by 2.4 ppm each year between 2009 and 2018, which is slightly higher than the global average of 2.3 ppm during the 10-year period.

This indicates that the level increased more quickly in South Korea. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114