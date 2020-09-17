Samsung Biologics signs CDO deal with Panolos Bioscience

Samsung Biologics signed to contract develop Panolos Bioscience‘s novel anti-cancer drug candidate PB101, the company announced Thursday.



Per contract, Samsung Biologics will be responsible for all steps of PB101’s development, including cell line development, preclinical and global clinical trials’ sample manufacturing and investigational new drug applications.



Panolos Bioscience’s next-generation anti-cancer pipeline PB101 fights cancer by inhibiting the growth of tumor cells. It targets all types of vascular endothelial growth factor, such as VEGF-A, VEGF-B and placental growth factor, that are excessively antivated around cancer cells helping their rapid growth.



PB101 has a complex protein structure that requires a high level of research, Samsung Biologics said, adding that by coming up with a customized development strategy for PB101 it has once again proven itself to be capable of handling conjugated protein.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)