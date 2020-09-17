 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung Biologics signs CDO deal with Panolos Bioscience

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Sept 17, 2020 - 11:53       Updated : Sept 17, 2020 - 11:53
Samsung Biologics signed to contract develop Panolos Bioscience‘s novel anti-cancer drug candidate PB101, the company announced Thursday.

Per contract, Samsung Biologics will be responsible for all steps of PB101’s development, including cell line development, preclinical and global clinical trials’ sample manufacturing and investigational new drug applications.

Panolos Bioscience’s next-generation anti-cancer pipeline PB101 fights cancer by inhibiting the growth of tumor cells. It targets all types of vascular endothelial growth factor, such as VEGF-A, VEGF-B and placental growth factor, that are excessively antivated around cancer cells helping their rapid growth.

PB101 has a complex protein structure that requires a high level of research, Samsung Biologics said, adding that by coming up with a customized development strategy for PB101 it has once again proven itself to be capable of handling conjugated protein. 

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114