 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] Korean firms remain active in M&As

Top 10 companies with largest M&A deals combined

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 18, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Sept 18, 2020 - 11:02

A look into merger and acquisition deals reported by the top 500 South Korean firms over the past five years showed that the companies remained active in the market despite the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

According to corporate tracker CEOScore, the businesses spent a combined 11.45 trillion won ($9.7 billion) in 52 M&A cases in the first eights months of this year.

Some of the biggest deals included KB Financial Group taking over Prudential Life Insurance for about 2.3 trillion won. Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the shipbuilding holding firm of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, bought Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for some 2.1 trillion won. Netmarble acquired Woongjin Coway for 1.7 trillion won.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114