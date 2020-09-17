[Market Close-Up] Amid pandemic, investor appetite turns to ‘very’ safe or risky assets

(Clockwise from top left corner) Andrew Shin, head of investments, Korea at Willis Towers Watsons; Lee Jin-ho, head of global real assets, Postal Insurance at Korea Post; Harry Song, head of overseas real estate at Public Officials Benefit Association; and Lee Jang-hwan, executive director, division head of alternative investment decision at Lotte Non-Life Insurance shared their views on the current investment environment. (PEI)