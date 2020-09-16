 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Sales of food delivery app hit fresh high amid virus pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 17, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Sept 17, 2020 - 10:01




South Korean food delivery applications saw their sales hit a fresh high in August as more people refrained from dining out and stayed home amid the stricter social distancing scheme, data showed.

The combined transactions made through the country‘s four major food delivery applications came to 1.2 trillion won ($1 billion) in August, up 28 percent from a month earlier, according to the industry tracker WiseApp.

Sales from the four applications reached a whopping 7.6 trillion won over the January-August period, already surpassing the 7.1 trillion won in total last year, the data also showed. (Yonhap)





