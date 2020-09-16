Seoul vows greater role in supporting multicultural families hit by COVID-19

South Korea's government will play a greater role in helping multicultural households overcome various difficulties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, a Cabinet minister said at a forum on multiculturalism Wednesday.
Minister of Gender Equality and Family Lee Jung-ok made the promise in her address delivered at the 2020 Multiculturalism Forum hosted by Yonhap News Agency, the nation's key newswire, at its headquarters in central Seoul.
"As the COVID-19 outbreak has been prolonged, more changes will be required in all areas of society ranging from health and education to the economy as a whole. As the government body in charge of multicultural family policies, the gender equality and family ministry will play a pivotal role in supporting them with meticulous care," Lee said.
Cho Sung-boo, president and CEO of Yonhap News, said he wishes this year's forum will review the actual status of the multicultural family support programs and explore specific ways to improve them.
"This forum will also set the stage for discussions on difficulties faced by multicultural households, particularly amid the coronavirus crisis, and ways to overcome them," Cho said.
Yonhap News has hosted the multiculturalism forum since 2013 to better support the nation's multicultural household policies.
Unlike the previous forums, this year's conference was held with a minimum number of participants attending as part of efforts to comply with the government's social distancing guidelines.
Only 20 scholars, experts and government officials were invited to attend the forum in person amid the absence of ordinary audience members.
During the forum, 10 people from multicultural families received scholarships of 1 million won ($851) per person offered by Yonhap and two other multicultural household support organizations. (Yonhap)