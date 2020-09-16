CJ Group's Lee Mie-kyung elected as vice chairwoman of Academy Museum

(Screenshot from Academy Museum of Motion Pictures website)



South Korean entertainment giant CJ Group executive Lee Mie-kyung, widely known as Miky Lee, has been chosen as vice chairwoman of the board of the Academy Museum opening next year in Los Angeles.



According to the homepage of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday, its board of trustees has appointed Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos as chair and Miky Lee as vice-chair.



Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos was named treasurer, while producer Kimberly Steward was reelected as secretary.



The board is the governing body of the Academy Museum, overseeing the strategic vision and financial health of the organization that will open in April next year. The museum is led by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (AMPAS), which presents the annual Academy Awards.



Miky Lee, who is in charge of the entertainment business of CJ Group, was named to the 24-member board last year, to which actor Tom Hanks, actress Laura Dern and director Ryan Murphy belong. (Yonhap)