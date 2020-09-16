 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

US expresses concerns over Korea’s ‘Netflix law’

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 16, 2020 - 18:33       Updated : Sept 16, 2020 - 18:33
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

US officials expressed concerns over South Korea’s revised Telecommunications Business Act, which would require foreign platform operators to share the cost of ensuring stable services, business community representatives and government officials said Wednesday.

According to the sources, the concerns were raised Sept. 10 during a videoconference on information and communication technology policy attended by officials from both nations.

Leading the talks were Stephen Anderson, acting deputy assistant secretary at the US Department of State, and Director General Jung Hee-kwon of the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The officials from the Korean government explained to US officials that the revised laws were not designed to discriminate against foreign platform operators such as Netflix or Google, but would apply equally to domestic platform operators.

The Korean officials summarized the revised laws for the US officials, according to the sources, and added that they planned to seek feedback on the matter from foreign platform operators.

Meanwhile, US officials outlined the 5G Clean Path initiative, aimed to limit the presence in global supply chains of Chinese telecommunications carriers and applications, as well as cloud, cable and data storage services, the sources said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114