Finance

KB Financial chairman likely to serve another 3-year term

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 16, 2020 - 16:21       Updated : Sept 16, 2020 - 16:21
(KB Financial Group)
(KB Financial Group)

KB Financial Group said Wednesday it has selected chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo as the final candidate for the post of chief of the South Korean banking giant.

Yoon, who has been leading KB Financial since 2014, will begin a third three-year term as KB Financial chairman if approved at the KB Financial's extraordinary shareholders' meeting in November.

Under his leadership, KB Financial has been racing to expand non-banking business in a bid to diversify its revenue sources. (Yonhap)
