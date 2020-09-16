Unification Minister calls for NK to fulfill inter-Korean agreements

Unification Minister Lee In-young urged North Korea to fulfill inter-Korean agreements from 2018 during his visit to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Wednesday.
His visit -- his first since taking office in July -- arrived few days ahead of the second anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration reached by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the North’s capital on Sept. 19, 2018, which aims to reduce military tensions and strengthen cooperation.
“The promise needs to be fulfilled and agreements be completed through implementation,” Lee said at Panmunjom, using a Latin phrase “Pacta Sunt Servanda,” meaning “agreements must be kept.”
“In order to complete the determination of the two leaders and restart the time for the South and the North, joint efforts between the two Koreas should be continued,” he said.
Stressing that the two Koreas pledged to cooperate for complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula in 2018, Lee added there are areas where the two sides could make progress, beyond the stalled denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea.
For the implementation of the joint declaration, Lee reiterated Seoul will start with what he describes as a “small approach,” cooperation in the humanitarian and other cross-border exchanges. Since taking office, Lee has been calling for inter-Korean cooperation in humanitarian areas, including public health, especially as the two countries are battling to prevent the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In particular, he vowed to resume the suspended tour programs to Panmunjom and the DMZ Peace Trail program in October, once the COVID-19 pandemic situation eases. “We hope to hold a small scale reunion of families (separated by the 1950-53 Korean War),” he said, adding Seoul will remain ready to go ahead with the reunion once the North responds. “We expect the North to respond to fulfill the inter-Korean agreement, which is the promises between the two leaders.”
Inter-Korean ties have remained at a deadlock since the US-North Korea talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear programs went quiet last year, after a summit in Vietnam between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal. The two sides failed to narrow their differences over the extent of sanctions relief that should be provided in exchange for the North giving up its nuclear capabilities.
Since then, inter-Korean relations have remained chilly, with tensions growing this June when Pyongyang demolished an inter-Korean liaison office.
While expressing regret over the North’s demolition of the inter-Korean office, Lee assessed that North’s Kim has made efforts to prevent escalation of tension between the two Koreas by putting off military action against South.
“I believe the North, in its own way, has the will to implement what was agreed upon in the joint declaration,” he said, adding the North’s removal of propaganda loudspeakers and dropping plans to send anti-Seoul leaflets across the border as evidence.
