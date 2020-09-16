[Newsmaker] Celltrion on path to break W1tr in operating profit

Celltrion Group is expected to become the first Korean biologics drug company with an operating profit of over 1 trillion won ($850 million), financial data aggregator FnGuide projected Tuesday.



To put things into perspective, in 2019 there were only six groups that had delivered such a performance: Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, Lotte, LG and GS.



Celltrion Group is one of the few that has come out stronger through the unforeseen COVID-19 crisis. Comprising biosimilars developer Celltrion, the exclusive distributor of its products Celltrion Healthcare and Celltrion Pharm, the chemical drugs manufacturer, Celltrion Group is tapping broader global markets with its essential drug pipelines.



FnGuide estimated that the combined operating profit of Celltrion and Celltrion Healthcare would mark 1.39 trillion won.



As many as 13 other major stock trading firms also believed Celltrion and Celltrion Healthcare would climb over 1 trillion won for operating profit this year. According to their analyses, Celltrion’s standalone operating profit is anticipated to amount to 689.9 billion won -- an on-year growth of 82.4 percent. For Celltrion Healthcare, they predicted the company will have more than 322 percent on-year growth in operating profit at 351.4 billion won.



The rationale behind these buoyed sentiments, industry watchers say, is that Celltrion is now stepping up its game from a biosimilars producer to one that is closer to a novel drugs developer.



Celltrion‘s major biologic drug products are Remsima (infliximab), Truxima (rituximab) and Herzuma (trastuzumab), which are biosimilars of original blockbuster drugs using the same protein.



Biosimilars are price-competitive alternatives to original biologic drugs. Their use is encouraged and welcomed by governments seeking to save on national health care costs.



This year, Celltrion has globally commercialized subcutaneously injectable Remsima -- Remsima SC – that can be self-administered at home. The company expects Remsima SC to rake in annual revenue of 1 trillion won in 2022, becoming Korea‘s very first blockbuster drug.



Celltrion holds the patent for Remsima SC up until 2038.



On Tuesday, Celltrion signed with Celltrion Healthcare for another 30.5 billion won in unfinished Remsima substance for the latter to finalize processing and packaging.



Celltrion believes the market for biosimilars will continue to grow as more original blockbusters are scheduled for patent expiration in the coming decade.



From a different corner of the biologics industry, novel drugs researchers and developers maintain a critical attitude toward biosimilars as they erode motivations for innovation.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)