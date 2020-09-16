 Back To Top
Business

S-Oil opens mega-scale hybrid charging station

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 16, 2020 - 16:49       Updated : Sept 16, 2020 - 16:50
S-Oil’s mega-scale hybrid charging station in Unjeong, Paju, Gyeonggi Province (S-Oil)
S-Oil's mega-scale hybrid charging station in Unjeong, Paju, Gyeonggi Province (S-Oil)


S-Oil said Wednesday that it has launched a mega-scale hybrid charging station in the Unjeong area of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, so it can offer comprehensive services to its customers.

According to the South Korean refiner, it merged four gas stations and liquefied petroleum gas filling stations into a single charging station on a 9,900-square-meter site. With 10 DIY fuel dispensers and four LPG dispensers, the charging station can service about 30 vehicles simultaneously.

“On the 9,900-square-meter space, S-Oil will introduce future-oriented and distinguished services such as electric vehicle charging facilities and auto repair shops specialized in tuning services. Also, we will expand to mobile application-based charging, car washing and delivery services,” a company official said.

Currently, the charging station is equipped with a large-scale convenience store and two automatic car wash tunnel machines. It also has a cafeteria where truckers and other customers can relax.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
