Free drive-in circus comes to Seoul

A circus to be held in Seoul in the era of COVID-19 will involve cars instead of circus tents.
The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture will host the Seoul Circus Festival from Friday to Oct. 11 at Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo, western Seoul.
The event, normally held in May every year, was postponed twice due to the nationwide spread of the new coronavirus. To guard against the further spread of the virus, it will be a drive-in event.
The festival will consist of two parts. The Circus Caravan will run from Friday to Oct. 4 and feature acts by 16 local circus performers -- juggling, mime, aerial acts and more. From Oct. 9 to Nov. 3, the Circus Cabaret will present 10 traditional, modern and contemporary circus performances along with an online exhibition.
The shows will take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 8:30 p.m., for a total of 74 performances.
Up to 30 vehicles can sign up to watch each performance. Of the 30, five will be rentals offered for audience members without cars. Each vehicle can accommodate three people.
Vehicle passes can be reserved at booking.naver.com/booking/5/bizes/401446?area=bni
. Tickets are free of charge and sales open every Monday.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)