 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US optimistic on nuclear talks with NK: Pompeo

By Choi Si-young
Published : Sept 16, 2020 - 15:10       Updated : Sept 16, 2020 - 15:10
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AFP-Yonhap)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AFP-Yonhap)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the US was optimistic that it would make progress in its stalled nuclear talks with North Korea.

“As for North Korea, which you mentioned, we did have hopes that we could make further progress, that Chairman Kim would go in a different direction, but I’m still optimistic,” Pompeo told the president of the Atlantic Council, a US-based think tank, in an online conversation.

“There’s still lots of work going on, work going on between ourselves, our allies in the region, the Japanese, the South Koreans,” Pompeo added.

Pompeo did not elaborate on what kind of efforts the US and its allies were making to make the nuclear-armed North Korea give up its nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, also said Tuesday that North Korea could deal with the aftermath of recent typhoons if it delivered on the promise it made at the 2018 Singapore summit with the US to denuclearize.

“All these things could be addressed if we simply had a follow-through on the Singapore agreement to begin talks on -- sincere conversation on denuclearization,” Stilwell told a telephone briefing with reporters in Asia.

North Korea is struggling with recovery efforts after typhoons flooded farmland in the hunger-stricken country, which was already grappling with international sanctions. Leader Kim Jong-un has made rare trips to hard-hit regions in what has been seen as an attempt to calm public frustration.

“And so, for North Korea, we need to go back to the original agreement. We need to insist that they follow through with that agreement,” Stilwell added.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114