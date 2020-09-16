MMCA's online campaign recognized at International Business Awards

Online campaign “My Museum, MMCA” (MMCA)





The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea was awarded the bronze prize at the 17th International Business Awards for the museum’s online campaign “My Museum, MMCA,” which ran last year to commemorate the museum’s 50th anniversary, MMCA announced Wednesday.



Around 3,800 organizations from 60 countries were nominated this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including for achievement, COVID-19 response, public relations, customer service and marketing.



The national museum grabbed the bronze award for public relations in recognition of its creative video campaign “My Museum, MMCA.“



The campaign consists of four video clips about the four MMCA locations of Seoul, Deoksugung, Cheongju and Gwacheon. The videos are based on interviews of visitors who share their thoughts on the museum and how meaningful it is to their lives.



The video campaign can be viewed on the museum‘s official YouTube channel (youtube.com/MMCAKOREA) with English subtitles.



The annual International Business Awards, one of the Stevie Awards’ eight programs, are premier global business awards open to all organizations worldwide.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)







