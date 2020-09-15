Hyundai Motor exports hydrogen fuel cell systems to Europe

The Nexo hydrogen fuel cell system exported by Hyundai Motor (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor said Wednesday that it had exported hydrogen fuel cell systems to Swiss firm GRZ Technologies and an unnamed European energy solution start-up, in line with its efforts to expand its hydrogen business to the non-automotive sector.



The 95-kilowatt fuel cell system that is currently used for the Nexo hydrogen electric vehicle will be used by the two companies to produce mobile generators that supply emergency power. The name of the second firm was not disclosed due to business confidentiality.



GRZ has its own metal hybrid technology for hydrogen storage and is developing metal hybrid compressors and hydrogen adsorption analysis systems. It has been working with Hyundai Motor since late October last year on hydrogen storage technology.



The deal involving the core technology was approved by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in July, the automaker said.



Hyundai said the delivery was a good opportunity to promote Korea’s superior hydrogen technologies in Europe, an advanced eco-friendly market. In July, the European Union Commission announced its hydrogen economy strategy.



Last year, the automaker ranked No. 1 in sales of hydrogen-powered cars with its Nexo, which sold 4,987 units worldwide. The fuel-cell vehicle also sold 3,292 units by the first half of this year. In July, the firm mass-produced and exported 30-ton hydrogen-electric trucks to Europe for the first time in the world.



In the future, Hyundai Motor said it plans to expand sales of the hydrogen fuel cell system in the global market, including the US and China.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)








