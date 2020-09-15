 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor exports hydrogen fuel cell systems to Europe

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Sept 16, 2020 - 06:00       Updated : Sept 16, 2020 - 06:00
The Nexo hydrogen fuel cell system exported by Hyundai Motor (Hyundai Motor)
The Nexo hydrogen fuel cell system exported by Hyundai Motor (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor said Wednesday that it had exported hydrogen fuel cell systems to Swiss firm GRZ Technologies and an unnamed European energy solution start-up, in line with its efforts to expand its hydrogen business to the non-automotive sector.

The 95-kilowatt fuel cell system that is currently used for the Nexo hydrogen electric vehicle will be used by the two companies to produce mobile generators that supply emergency power. The name of the second firm was not disclosed due to business confidentiality.

GRZ has its own metal hybrid technology for hydrogen storage and is developing metal hybrid compressors and hydrogen adsorption analysis systems. It has been working with Hyundai Motor since late October last year on hydrogen storage technology.

The deal involving the core technology was approved by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in July, the automaker said.

Hyundai said the delivery was a good opportunity to promote Korea’s superior hydrogen technologies in Europe, an advanced eco-friendly market. In July, the European Union Commission announced its hydrogen economy strategy.

Last year, the automaker ranked No. 1 in sales of hydrogen-powered cars with its Nexo, which sold 4,987 units worldwide. The fuel-cell vehicle also sold 3,292 units by the first half of this year. In July, the firm mass-produced and exported 30-ton hydrogen-electric trucks to Europe for the first time in the world.

In the future, Hyundai Motor said it plans to expand sales of the hydrogen fuel cell system in the global market, including the US and China.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114