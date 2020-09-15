Parties agree to deal with coronavirus extra budget bill next week

Tuesday to handle an extraordinary budget to cope with the economic

fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic next week.



The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People

Power Party reached an agreement to vote on this year's fourth

supplementary budget bill on Sept. 22, Park Hong-keun, a DP

lawmaker said.



Last week, the government submitted a 7.8 trillion won ($6.6

billion) extra budget bill aimed at helping small merchants and

self-employed people most affected by a recent resurgence of the

new coronavirus. It marked the first time in 59 years for the South

Korean government to allocate four extra budgets in a single fiscal year.



Parliament's special committee on budget and accounts will hold

a meeting with Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and other economic