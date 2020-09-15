Korea in talks to secure vaccines for 60% of population

The government announced Tuesday that it decided to make an upfront payment worth 172 billion won ($146 million) as a part of its plan to secure COVID-19 vaccines to administer to 30 million people, or roughly 60 percent of the total population.
The country will take a two-track approach by securing 20 million doses to be injected to 10 million people through the global vaccines initiative of the COVAX Facility, in which South Korea participates along with more than 150 other countries. The government plans to sign supply deals with private companies for the remaining 20 million people it aims to immunize.
The plan was confirmed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun to review the current status of the development of vaccines at home and abroad.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is expected to come up with a vaccination strategy as early as October if secured vaccines are proven to be safe, according to Im In-taek, director general of the Health Industry Policy Bureau in the Health and Welfare Affairs Ministry.
In order to participate in the COVAX Facility, countries must make a prepayment of $3.50 per dose, which includes 40 cents in risk guarantee.
The government will pay upfront by Oct. 9 after submitting a legally binding form to the international body Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization by Sept. 18 to confirm its admission to the scheme.
Of the government fund of 172 billion won, 40 percent will be paid out to the COVAX Facility and 60 percent will be given to private companies that will sign a supply contract.
Talks are underway between the government and global big pharma companies for vaccine drugs for 20 million people. The firms negotiating a potential partnership include AstraZeneca, Novavax, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, according to the Health Ministry.
Information gathering from experts on each of the vaccine candidates from the firms will precede for the final decision, such as the results on safety and efficacy reviews as well as time of supply, price and types of platform they use.
Purchasing the sizable quantities of vaccines from companies does not seem to be a tough task, according to Im of the Health Ministry
“AstraZeneca said it will provide vaccines for 10 million people to the Korean government. I’m confident that Novavax will be able to supply more vaccines than that,” Im said.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson also showed willingness to supply their products.
Regarding AstraZeneca’s resumption of clinical trials for its experimental vaccine after a brief pause, Im said hasty buying could lead to errors and stressed the importance of a thorough review on safety and efficacy of drugs.
After securing vaccines for 30 million people, the government plans to carry out the second stage of vaccine purchases by taking account of the supply and demand trends and the development of domestic vaccines.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
