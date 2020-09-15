Seoul district preps for winter with new COVID-19 testing clinic

Photo shows Seocho district’s new COVID-19 testing clinic. (Seocho Office)
A Seoul district is running an indoor, high-tech COVID-19 testing clinic that is designed to eliminate contact between medical staff and people who are getting tested for the virus.
Seocho, in southern Seoul, on Monday opened the clinic in anticipation of winter to allow people to seek testing without having to stay outside in the cold. Previously, the test takers had to wait outdoors to reduce transmission risk regardless of weather conditions.
After each person leaves, the chambers -- which are air pressure-controlled -- are automatically sprayed with disinfectants and UV lights and then ventilated. In the nasal swab section, the medical workers and visitors are separated by a transparent wall attached with gloves for taking samples.
The 151 square meter facility is also equipped with X-ray machines and other devices typically used in COVID-19 examinations. All visitors must go through contact tracing surveys before they can get tested. Those considered at risk of severe illness such as elderly and pregnant women are treated at a separate space.
Cho Eun-hee, the head of the district’s office, said the new clinic was “intended to make testing experience more convenient and safer for the Seocho residents.” “Our innovations are expected to prove useful in coping with future crises of emerging diseases,” she said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
