 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] China biggest semiconductor market for Korea

Korea’s semiconductor exports by country

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 16, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Sept 16, 2020 - 11:00

As the new US sanctions on China’s Huawei came into effect Tuesday, South Korea has stepped up monitoring on the impact of the ban on chip sales to the Chinese company.

According to data by Korea International Trade Association, China was the biggest market for Korea to export semiconductors.

From January through July, Korea exported a total of $22.49 billion worth semiconductor products to China, which accounted for 41.1 percent of the country’s total chip exports. And chip exports are the No. 1 export item that shore up the export-driven Korean economy.

However, starting Tuesday, sales of semiconductor and display products that involve any US technologies during manufacturing are banned if Huawei is deemed to be the end user.

Considering the large share of China in Korea’s chip exports, some negative impacts, such as falls in the sales of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix and overall declines in the country‘s chip exports, are likely to follow in the fourth quarter, industry officials say.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114