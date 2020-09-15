 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyosung selects STLeaders PE as preferred bidder for capital unit

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Sept 15, 2020 - 14:09       Updated : Sept 15, 2020 - 16:33
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Hyosung Group has selected a consortium of STLeaders Private Equity and the Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives as the preferred bidder for Hyosung Capital, according to the firm Tuesday.

Another local financial firm, WWG Asset Management, was selected as the second preferred bidder.

Hyosung plans to sell 8.84 million shares of Hyosung Capital (a 97.5 percent stake) and the sale price is estimated to be around 400 billion won ($338 million).

“We have selected preferred bidders after an internal review of major proposal conditions since the final bidding on Aug. 28,” Hyosung said. “The bidding price, funding plan and future management plans were important considerations.”

Once the sale of Hyosung Capital is completed, the reorganization of the governance structure of Hyosung Group will be completed.

Hyosung, which switched to a holding company system in 2018, is required to sell Hyosung Capital by the end of this year in accordance with the principle of separation of banking and commerce.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114