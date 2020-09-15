Prosecutors raid defense ministry over alleged power abuse involving justice minister's son

(Yonhap)



Prosecutors raided the Ministry of National Defense Tuesday over broadening allegations that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae used her influence to get her son an extended leave during his mandatory military service in 2017.



Allegations against Choo have claimed that she used her influence as the then-chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party to get an extended leave for her son after his knee surgery.



Seo was given four extra vacation days at the end of his 19-day medical leave while he served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the US Eighth Army.



Choo's side allegedly made calls to the military to get Seo's first 10-day medical leave extended by nine more days.



Prosecutors are believed to be trying to collect records from the ministry's main computer servers during the raid.



According to military sources, the servers retain recordings of all outside calls to its civil affairs office made since 2015. (Yonhap)