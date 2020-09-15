K-pop boy band members under probe for alleged illegal overseas gambling

(Yonhap)



INCHEON -- Police said Tuesday they are investigating two members of a popular K-pop boy band for their alleged involvement in illegal overseas gambling.



Two members of SUPERNOVA have been booked for allegedly playing baccarat, a type of gambling, one or two times in the Philippines from 2016 to 2018 with stakes up to 50 million won ($42,297), according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.



They are also suspected of having participated in illegal online gambling in South Korea.



The boy band members, however, have claimed they did not go to the Philippines for the purpose of gambling and just happened to gamble by chance, according to the police.



The police were also trying to determine whether any gang members or other celebrities have also been involved in the overseas gambling case.



The sextet, also known as Choshinsung in Korean, debuted in 2007 and has been active in Japan, ranking high on Japanese Oricon charts.



After the news on the police probe spread, the group's management agency, SV Entertainment, apologized for causing trouble with the incident.



"We're sorry for causing trouble to you fans with the bad news about the careless behaviors of Yunhak and Sungje," the agency said, adding the two members deeply regret and are reflecting on their actions. (Yonhap)