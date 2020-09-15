 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK Telecom to use quantum tech in gas facility safety system

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 15, 2020 - 11:05       Updated : Sept 15, 2020 - 11:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Tuesday it partnered with the state-run Korea Gas Safety Corp. to develop a gas facility safety system using quantum technology.

The two will also work with the gas safety company Korea Plant Maintenance and the local optical sensor company QuantumSensing to incorporate quantum-based technology into safety management systems at gas facilities.

The next-generation system detects gas leaks and its concentration at facilities by analyzing light wavelengths reflected from buildings and is more accurate than the conventional infrared ray-based system, according to SK Telecom.

The companies aim to test the technology at a local large gas facility by the end of this year.

The mobile carrier said it plans to further upgrade the system by incorporating drones to allow remote testing at dangerous sites.

SK Telecom has recently focused on developing quantum technology, such as showcasing a single photon LiDAR sensor earlier this year for autonomous vehicles and releasing a smartphone with a quantum-safe cryptography solution with Samsung Electronics Co. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114