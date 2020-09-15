BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks 2nd on Billboard Hot 100 for third week

(Screenshot from the Billboard website)



WASHINGTON-- K-pop boy band BTS' single "Dynamite" finished second on Billboard's main singles chart after spending two weeks at the top, Billboard reported Monday (U.S. time).



BTS' "Dynamite" dipped to No. 2 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending Sept. 19, the American music publication said. Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, regained the top spot after being dethroned by "Dynamite" two weeks ago.



BTS made history last month by becoming the first South Korean artist to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart with its disco-pop single "Dynamite." The previous highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY, whose 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style" peaked at the No. 2 spot.



"Dynamite" took the top position on Billboard's main singles chart for the second-straight week last week, becoming the 20th song in history to have remained on top in its second week following a No. 1 debut.



According to Billboard, "Dynamite" continued to dominate digital song sales with 136,000 downloads in the third week of its release, becoming to first track to do so since "Closer" by The Chainsmokers in 2016.



Radio airplay also remained strong, up 14 percent with 18.3 million impressions, pushing the boy band to debut at 49th on Billboard's Radio Song chart. Streaming, however, dropped 24 percent to 13.3 million for the tracking week.



"Dynamite" also debuted at No. 2 on both of Billboard's two new charts -- Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts -- which rank songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.



The two charts, one inclusive of worldwide songs (Billboard Global 200) and the other including all territories excluding the US (Billboard Global Excl. US), rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, according to Billboard.



Also the two new charts was "Ice Cream" by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez, which debuted at No. 8 and No. 6 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US, respectively.



Of the 16 artists in the top 10 of the Global 200, nine were American, two were South Korean and two were Canadian. Other nationalities include Colombia, New Zealand and Britain.



BTS plans to appear virtually on "America's Got Talent" on US television network NBC on Wednesday (US time) and at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 18. (Yonhap)