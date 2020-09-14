 Back To Top
National

S. Korea welcomes opening of Afghan-Taliban peace talks

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 19:25       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 19:25

Foreign Ministry`s building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Foreign Ministry`s building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea on Monday welcomed the launch of negotiations between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban aimed at ending decades of war. 

On Saturday, the two sides met in Qatar's capital of Doha for negotiations on a lasting ceasefire. 

"Our government expects tangible results to be achieved at this negotiations to pave the way for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region," foreign ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said.

Seoul will continue to take part in international efforts to establish stability and peace in Afghanistan, he said. (Yonhap)

