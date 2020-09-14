[Graphic News] Korea's tourism income hits 17-year low in Q2 due to coronavirus









South Korea’s tourism income hit a 17-year low in the second quarter of this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, government data showed.



For the April-June period, the country posted $1.19 billion in tourism income, down 78.6 percent from $5.57 billion over the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Tourism Organization.



From three months earlier, it tumbled 65.5 percent from $3.46 billion.



It is the lowest quarterly amount since 2003, when South Korea's tourism income recorded $1.11 billion. (Yonhap)







