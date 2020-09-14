 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Civic groups call for inter-Korean peace ahead of 2nd anniv. of Pyongyang summit

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 17:15       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 17:15
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

An alliance of religious and civic groups on Monday called for a grassroots movement to help repair inter-Korean relations, ahead of the second anniversary of a historic agreement reached at the end of the third summit between leaders of the two Koreas in 2018.

The Peace Campaign to End the Korean War, an alliance of seven religious orders and 353 religious and civic groups nationwide, made the plea to the public to support the inter-Korean peace movement during a news conference in Seoul.

The conference came ahead of the Sept. 19 anniversary of the Joint Pyongyang Declaration signed by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in recognition of their joint determination to end military hostility across their border and to boost cooperation.

"At present, dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas are suspended. If the situation is left unattended, it won't be possible to prevent it from returning to the situation before the agreement," the alliance said.

"Inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation have been tied to the sanctions-oriented prescriptions of the United States delivered through a South Korea-US working group. The government has not taken steps to resolve the distrust between the two Koreas," it said, stressing the government's effort to refrain from military drills and armament enhancement policies that can aggravate military distrust.

The alliance said it will engage in various activities, including an online peace campaign, participation in a peace forum organized by Gyeonggi Province, one-person demonstrations and distribution of peace-themed posters, until Sept. 26. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114