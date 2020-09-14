 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Extreme weather could worsen food crisis in N. Korea: WFP

By Choi Si-young
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 16:15       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 17:07
Typhoon Maysak destroys a North Korean village. (KCNA-Yonhap)
Typhoon Maysak destroys a North Korean village. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea could face a growing food crisis due to extreme weather, such as torrential rains and droughts, causing more residents there to suffer from poverty and malnutrition, David Beasley, director of the United Nations World Food Program, said Sept. 8.

The food agency chief told an online forum hosted by the Unification Ministry here that international cooperation was critical in reversing that trend, saying it should “also underpin the global community’s engagement with the DPRK.”

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is North Korea’s official name.

Beasley said his agency continues to seek ways to work with the South Korean government, which he described as the WFP’s “largest government supporter,” having gone from recipient to donor in just one generation.

The WFP has assisted the hunger-stricken North since 1995, when the North made an official request for humanitarian aid after entering a ferocious cycle of drought and famine that lasted at least three years.

South Korea sent rice in 1995 and the US began aid shipments the following year.

The hunger agency chief said its shrinking funds posed a long-term challenge to the group as it battles to keep operations running around the world, with offices in Pyongyang already becoming understaffed.

The chief added that the ongoing talks to disarm a nuclear-armed North Korea should also address human rights violations there.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114