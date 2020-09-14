PRK launches new ad campaign for Jameson

A promotional image for Jameson Irish Whiskey, featuring Korean artists (PRK)
Pernod Ricard Korea unveiled a series of new ads for its Jameson Irish Whiskey on Monday, featuring artists from various fields enjoying a whiskey highball.
Each of the three ads features an artist enjoying whiskey in a different setting -- camping, a house party and a pub -- as part of the company’s “Why Jameson Highball?” campaign. The ads are posted on its social media platforms, including Instagram.
The participating artists are Jackson Shim, J Black and Adoy.
Pernod Ricard Korea said the new ad campaign reflects a recent trend in drinking culture centered on smaller gatherings and house parties. The company said other promotions are scheduled to kick off in October.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)