 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

PRK launches new ad campaign for Jameson

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 15:57       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 15:57
A promotional image for Jameson Irish Whiskey, featuring Korean artists (PRK)
A promotional image for Jameson Irish Whiskey, featuring Korean artists (PRK)
Pernod Ricard Korea unveiled a series of new ads for its Jameson Irish Whiskey on Monday, featuring artists from various fields enjoying a whiskey highball.

Each of the three ads features an artist enjoying whiskey in a different setting -- camping, a house party and a pub -- as part of the company’s “Why Jameson Highball?” campaign. The ads are posted on its social media platforms, including Instagram.

The participating artists are Jackson Shim, J Black and Adoy.

Pernod Ricard Korea said the new ad campaign reflects a recent trend in drinking culture centered on smaller gatherings and house parties. The company said other promotions are scheduled to kick off in October.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114