National

Russia provides 25,000 tons of wheat to typhoon-hit N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 13, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : Sept 13, 2020 - 17:03
(KCNA-Yonhap)
(KCNA-Yonhap)
Russia has delivered 25,000 tons of wheat in humanitarian assistance to North Korea, the Russian mission in Pyongyang has said, as the impoverished North struggles to recover from damage caused by recent back-to-back typhoons.

The grains were delivered with strict quarantine measures in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Russian Embassy said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"The Korean side expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and the people of Russia" for the support in time of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of typhoons, it said.

The North has been hit by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks, with the latest one, Haishen, lashing the country's eastern regions last week. In August, heavy rainfall also pounded the southwestern Hwanghae Province.

On Saturday, state media said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a flood-hit village in the Hwanghae Province for the second time in a month to check on recovery efforts. Hwanghae Province is the country's major rice-producing region.

Kim called on officials and workers in the agricultural field to make "redoubled efforts to minimize the damage to the crops and increase the yield in a consistent and responsible way." (Yonhap)
