[Monitor] S. Korea’s exports fall 0.2% in September

South Korea’s exports fell 0.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of September according to Korea Customs Service’s report Sunday.
The nation’s outbound shipments during the 10-day period marked $14.9 billion, down by 0.2 percent on-year from $15 billion in 2019. The daily average exports during the same period slipped by 11.9 percent.
The imports in early September decreased by 7.6 percent to reach at $13 billion, from $14.1 billion last year.
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the declines in the nation’s latest export and import figures, the report explained.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)