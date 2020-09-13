 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] S. Korea’s exports fall 0.2% in September

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 14, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Sept 14, 2020 - 11:01

South Korea’s exports fell 0.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of September according to Korea Customs Service’s report Sunday.

The nation’s outbound shipments during the 10-day period marked $14.9 billion, down by 0.2 percent on-year from $15 billion in 2019. The daily average exports during the same period slipped by 11.9 percent. 

The imports in early September decreased by 7.6 percent to reach at $13 billion, from $14.1 billion last year. 

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the declines in the nation’s latest export and import figures, the report explained.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

