Elementary students to learn math through AI program

The Ministry of Education said Sunday it would provide an artificial intelligence-based mathematics program to elementary schools across the country, starting Monday.
This marks the first time the country will incorporate AI technology in school curriculum.
The AI-base program which is designed for the first and second grade students at elementary schools features a system that recommends educational content that matches the learning level of each student after analyzing their ability to perform textbook-based assignments.
The name of the AI program is Math Expedition when roughly translated into English.
The program is mainly consisted of playful games with numbers to keep young students focused on learning.
The ministry plans to distribute the program to 34 Korean schools in 16 countries.
“The AI-based Math Expedition will reduce educational disparities by enabling students to study anywhere including schools, homes and overseas and expand learning opportunities amid the COVID-related crisis,” Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said.
Starting from the second semester of next year, high school students will be given the options to take classes with AI.
An introductory course on AI and an AI mathematics class will be added to other elective subjects.
Development and review proceedings for the textbooks for the two new classes are underway. The ministry plans to distribute teaching materials for teachers in February next year for the soft-landing of the new curriculum.
By Park Han-na
)