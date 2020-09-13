 Back To Top
Finance

PEI to hold PERE Seoul event virtually

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept 13, 2020 - 16:05       Updated : Sept 13, 2020 - 16:05
Hidetoshi Ono, head of Direct Real Estate, Japan, Aberdeen Standard Investments (left) and Doyle Kim, managing director and head of Real Asset Investment Finance Department, Hana Financial Investment (third from left) shared the view about Japan and Korea’s new normal in private real estate in a complimentary session. (PEI)
Hidetoshi Ono, head of Direct Real Estate, Japan, Aberdeen Standard Investments (left) and Doyle Kim, managing director and head of Real Asset Investment Finance Department, Hana Financial Investment (third from left) shared the view about Japan and Korea’s new normal in private real estate in a complimentary session. (PEI)
Financial intelligence firm PEI said Sunday it plans to host its PERE Investor Forum: Seoul Virtual Experience 2020 on Tuesday.

The virtual event is designed to connect South Korean investors with global fund managers and investment advisers to get a glimpse of the future capital flows in the real estate investment scene in and out of Korea through virtual sessions.

Sharing the persepctives of Korean institutional investors will be representatives of the Public Officials Benefit Association, Korea Post and Lotte Non-Life Insurance. Kevin Colket, founder and CEO of Global Hospitality Investment Group, will talk about how new opportunities flow into hotels and other hospitality assets, while Rahul Ghai, managing director, co-head of private real estate Asia of Partners Group will talk about the benefits of logistics funds.

In the meantime, participants will be able to join interactive roundtables online to discuss topics ranging from Korean investors’ strategies in outbound investment to prospects of different asset classes such as offices, logistics and residential properties, among others.

The event is part of the PERE Japan Korea Week Virtual Experience, set to run from Monday to Friday. The Tokyo segment will take place on Thursday. 

PERE is a publication dedicated to the real estate market run by PEI. Its sister publication Infrastructure Investor held the virtual event featuring Korean investors last week.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
