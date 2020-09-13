S. Korea set to decide whether to further extend stricter virus curbs in greater capital

(Yonhap)

South Korea is set to decide Sunday whether to again extend its tougher antivirus curbs in the greater Seoul area by another one week as it is struggling to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.



The government will determine whether to further extend the Level 2.5 social distancing measures, set to end at midnight, in the densely populated capital region, amid expectations it may ease some business restrictions on restaurants and franchise coffee chains.



Later in the day, the country will make an announcement after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presides over a pan-government meeting on the virus response.



On Aug. 30, the country imposed the enhanced social distancing scheme for eight days in the bigger Seoul area, home to half of the country's 51.6 million population, and extended it by a week until Sunday.



The measures call for restricting operations of eateries, franchise coffee chains, bakeries and ice cream parlors, and suspending indoor sports facilities and cram schools.



After the country kept new virus cases under 100 for months, it has seen daily infections grow by triple-digit figures since Aug. 14 due mainly to cases tied to a church and a political rally.



New COVID-19 cases fell below 200 for the 11th straight day Sunday on the back of stricter social distancing guidelines. But daily infections are not on a markedly downward trend.



Under the Level 2.5 measures, restaurants and smaller eateries can operate until 9 p.m., and only takeaway and delivery are permitted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



For franchise coffee chains, bakeries and ice cream parlors, only takeout and delivery are being permitted regardless of operating hours.



The country also suspended the operation of indoor sports facilities, including fitness centers and billiard halls, as well as cram schools accommodating more than 10 people.



Health authorities are struggling to bring new virus cases below 100 on concerns that virus cases may rebound after the upcoming Chuseok fall harvest holiday, set for early next month.



But the prolonged virus curbs have heavily weighed down the livelihoods of small merchants and the self-employed.



The country may keep the Level 2.5 steps in the Seoul metropolitan area but ease some business restrictions at "mid-risk" facilities, such as eateries and coffee shops, according to government sources.



On Sept. 4, the country also extended the current Level 2 measures imposed across the nation under a three-tier social distancing scheme for another two weeks until Sept. 20.



The government raised the antivirus curbs to Level 2 in the greater Seoul area on Aug. 16 and expanded them across the nation a week later.



Under the Level 2 rules, indoor meetings of 50 or more people and open-air gatherings of 100 or more people are banned.



"High-risk" facilities, including karaoke rooms, clubs, PC cafes and buffets, have been ordered to shut down.



The government has been cautious about raising antivirus steps to Level 3 as doing so has far-reaching social and economic impacts. (Yonhap)