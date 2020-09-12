Korea adds 136 new COVID-19 cases; total at 22,055

Korea confirmed 136 more novel coronavirus cases -- 118 locally transmitted and 18 imported -- on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 22,055, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. The daily infection tally by the state health agency reflects the cases recorded during the previous 24 hours.The number of people in Korea who have died from COVID-19 increased by five to 355. The overall death rate stands at 1.61 percent, which is much higher for those 80 years or older at nearly 20 percent.Korea’s new confirmed cases figure was under 200 for the tenth straight day on Saturday on the back of tighter controls, after peaking at 441 on Aug. 27.While the case counts have improved across the nation, health authorities are wary of easing intense physical distancing measures put in place on Aug. 30.“For about one in five of cases reported in the past two weeks, the source of infection was unknown. Over 40 percent of the newly diagnosed patients are over 60, who are at greater risk of falling more seriously sick from the disease,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo.Of the total 175 patients with severe disease, 87.4 percent are 60 or older. Severe COVID-19 is defined as patients requiring life support therapies such as ECMO or CRRT.The number of recoveries reached 18,029, up 413 from the day prior. Since late June, the qualifications for COVID-19 recovery here have been adjusted to allow patients who remain without symptoms for 10 consecutive days since diagnosis to be released from isolation.