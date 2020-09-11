 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Foreign ministry calls for continued presence of S. Korean peacekeeping unit in Lebanon, South Sudan

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 11, 2020 - 20:39       Updated : Sept 11, 2020 - 20:39
Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho (C) presides over a meeting of related government agencies on UN peacekeeping operations in Seoul on Sept. 11, 2020. (Yonhap)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho (C) presides over a meeting of related government agencies on UN peacekeeping operations in Seoul on Sept. 11, 2020. (Yonhap)
South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday called for its peacekeeping troops to continue their presence in Lebanon and South Sudan for its contribution to the global peace and other factors.

Whether to extend the mandate of Dongmyung Unit in Lebanon and Hanbit Unit in South Sudan was discussed during a meeting of related government agencies, including the defense and the public administration ministries.

"(The government) confirmed the need to extend their missions in consideration of relatively stable circumstances in the host nations and the high praise that our troops have received from the UN and the local governments," the ministry said in a statement.

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, thorough quarantine and prevention measures have been in place among the dispatched troops, which keeps potential risk to minimum levels, it added.

The 280-strong Dongmyung Unit has been operating as part of the UN force in the conflict-ridden country since 2007. Hanbit Unit has stationed in the war-torn African country on peacekeeping missions.

The extension of the deployment is subject to parliamentary consent on a yearly basis.

During the meeting, the government also checked preparations for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference slated to take place in South Korea next year, the ministry said.

Seoul plans to invite some 1,300 people from about 150 countries across the world to explore ways to strengthen technological and medical capabilities to enhance UN peace operations, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114