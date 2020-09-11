 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

FM Kang to visit Vietnam next week for bilateral talks: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 11, 2020 - 15:12       Updated : Sept 11, 2020 - 15:12
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to travel to Vietnam next week for talks with her counterpart on various bilateral issues, including joint efforts for cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic, diplomatic sources said Friday.

Kang will depart for the Southeast Asian country on Thursday for talks with her Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The two-day visit to Hanoi will be Kang's second trip abroad since the global spread of COVID-19 put a curb on diplomatic travels. She visited Germany early last month in the first such trip since the pandemic.

In talks with Minh, Kang is expected to call for the easing of entry restrictions for businesspeople so as to allow them proceed with their overseas work smoothly.

South Korea has been trying to persuade foreign countries to establish expedited entry systems for its businesspeople. China and Singapore set up such procedures, and Kang is expected to call for Vietnam to create a similar program.

The two sides are also expected to use the meeting to share their views on enhancing cooperation between South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under Seoul's signature New Southern Policy, aimed at deepening economic and other ties with ASEAN partners. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114