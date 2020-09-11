 Back To Top
National

Govt. to tighten discipline among civil servants amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 11, 2020 - 15:03       Updated : Sept 11, 2020 - 15:03
Cheong Wa Dae said Friday that it will toughen a crackdown on possible corruption, lax discipline and other wrongdoings among South Korea's public servants, especially as the country is struggling to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

The office for civil affairs and justice at the presidential office agreed on the "special inspection" measure during a related council meeting with the prime minister's office and the Board of Audit and Inspection.

To come under close watch are possible corruption, negligence at work, evasion of responsibility and other misdeeds, as well as a breach of regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, Cheong Wa Dae said.

It pointed out that South Korea is in a "grave" situation, in which its government is making all-out efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic amid concern about the possibility of a "serious economic crisis."

In particular, it added, there is a likelihood of some civil servants slacking as the Moon Jae-in administration has entered the fourth year of its single five-year term.

Cheong Wa Dae also warned of strict measures against "irresponsible" acts or words in public by government officials. (Yonhap)
