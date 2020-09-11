Korean soloist’s ballet choreographing selected for Benois de la Danse’s online project

"Into the Pulse” choreographed by Kang Hyo-hyung (KNB)



The Korean modern ballet, “Into the Pulse,” choreographed by Kang Hyo-hyung -- a soloist at the Korean National Ballet -- was selected to be included in the line-up of an online project by Benois de la Danse.



The online project titled “Benois de la Danse. Pages of History” showcases archival recordings from gala concerts that took place at the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia.



Founded by the International Dance Association in Moscow in 1991, Benois de la Danse is a prestigious international ballet prize, knowns as the Oscars for ballet. The annual ballet prize is awarded for prominent accomplishments in choreography made during the previous year and presents gala performances staged by the award’s nominees.



This year’s Benois de la Danse, however, was moved to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ballet award has been replaced by the online project, “Benois de la Danse. Pages of History,” streaming the gala performances at the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia from 2015 to 2019 on the official YouTube channel of Benois de la Danse at 7 p.m. on Fridays, local time in Moscow.



The project, which kicked off in July, has showcased around 25 choreographed works, and Kang’s “Into the Pulse” was listed for a September showing, according to KNB. Kang’s ballet piece will be presented at 1 a.m. on Sept. 19 in Korea time. The KNB will also showcase the ballet piece on its official website at 6 p.m. on Friday.



Born in 1988, Soloist Kang joined the KNB in 2009 after graduating from the School of Dance of the Korean National University of Arts. She won the Gold Prize at the Dong-A Dance Competition in 2009, the first prize at the Korean New Artist Dance Competition in 2008 and was nominated for the best choreographer award presented by the Benois de la Danse in 2017.



Her modern ballet choreography includes “Into the Pulse,” “Shape of Panthers” and “Heonanseolheon-Suwolgyeonghwa.”



