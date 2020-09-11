 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korean government vows quick process for COVID-19 allowance payment

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Sept 11, 2020 - 14:15       Updated : Sept 11, 2020 - 14:15

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom. (Yonhap)
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom. (Yonhap)


South Korea‘s government vowed Friday to apply a speedy process to the payment of special disaster relief subsidies so that those heavily hit by the COVID-19 fallout may receive the money before the Chuseok holiday at the end of this month.

“We shall simplify the qualification examination standards, and hand out the subsidies first, and carry out the (detailed) verification afterwards,” said Kim Yong-beom, first vice minister of finance, in an economic policy meeting at Government Complex-Seoul.

To prevent confusion during administrative procedures, a pangovernment task force and an exclusive call center will be set up to handle issues related to the special allowance payment, Kim added.

President Moon Jae-in said on the previous day that the government would submit a fourth extra budget bill worth 7.8 trillion won ($6.56 billion) to provide “tailored” support to the vulnerable.

The selective payments are in contrast to the initial disaster relief allowance that was distributed to all households in May.

The beneficiaries of the additional handouts include small-business operators, households with children, and people struggling to find a job.

“In the case of small-business owners, (the government) will sort out beneficiaries based on administrative data and notify them through text messages, enabling them to immediately make applications via online without additional documents,” Kim said.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
