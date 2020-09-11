 Back To Top
National

Med students continue to boycott classes

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Sept 11, 2020 - 17:16       Updated : Sept 11, 2020 - 17:17
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Medical school students will keep boycotting classes in protest against the government’s plan to increase med school student quotas and open a medical school for public health.

Despite a tentative agreement reached between the government and the doctors’ association that led partial strikes by working doctors, an association of medical school students nationwide decided Thursday to continue to stay away from classes.

The student association has not yet decided on whether senior year med school students will continue to boycott the national medical licensing exam.

The association is currently carrying out a survey of senior year students on the matter.

Based on the poll results, the association said it plans to make the decision as early as Friday.

Earlier, in protest of the government policy to produce more medical doctors, pupils from freshmen in the two-year preparatory undergraduate course through third year students of the main undergraduate course decided to collectively boycott classes, while senior year students decided to boycott the national exam.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
