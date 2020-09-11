 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open tad lower on Wall Street losses

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 11, 2020 - 09:30       Updated : Sept 11, 2020 - 09:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened slightly lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.73 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,392.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI's decline is largely attributed to the US tech retreat and unimproved jobless benefits data from last week.

The tech-laden Nasdaq composite fell 221.97 points, or 1.99 percent, to 10,919.59 on Thursday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.45 percent, with the S&P 500 down 1.76 percent.

Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.34 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.52 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem retreated 1.68 percent, while top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.3 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 0.79 percent, and Celltrion slid 0.34 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,187.95 won against the US dollar, down 3.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114