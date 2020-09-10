NSC officials discuss ways to advance Korea peace process before inter-Korean summit deal anniversary

(Yonhap)



South Korea's top national security officials had discussions Thursday on how to move forward the Korea peace process ahead of an anniversary of the two Koreas' signing of a Pyongyang summit agreement, Cheong Wa Dae said.



During the weekly standing committee meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), they talked about the issue, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Sept. 19 accord signed between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, it said without elaborating.



The NSC members also decided to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve inconveniences facing South Korean nationals due to entry restrictions by other countries, which are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, and help protect economic activities abroad by its firms, according to the presidential office.



The NSC session was presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, it added.



Earlier this week, Suh had phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, in which they agreed that the next several months are crucial in ongoing efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the regional peace process.



They agreed to continue relevant consultations, going forward. (Yonhap)